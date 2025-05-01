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Evolution of Complexity
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Evolution of Complexity
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24. History of Life on Earth / Evolution of Complexity / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement correctly defines exaptation?
A
Exaptation is an evolutionary process where a trait that evolved for one function is co-opted for another.
B
Exaptation is the direct result of genetic mutations.
C
Exaptation is the loss of a trait due to lack of function.
D
Exaptation refers to a trait that evolves without any adaptive benefit.
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