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Evolution of Complexity
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Evolution of Complexity
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24. History of Life on Earth / Evolution of Complexity / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which stage in eye evolution provides the advantage of forming images rather than just detecting light?
A
The presence of simple photosensitive cells.
B
The formation of a retina with specialized cells.
C
The development of a lens to focus incoming light.
D
The creation of a cup-shaped depression of photosensitive cells.
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