Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Factors Limiting Population Growth
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Factors Limiting Population Growth
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 4
Next
50. Population Ecology / Factors Limiting Population Growth / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which scenario best illustrates the impact of a density dependent factor on a high-density population?
A
A disease spreads rapidly through a crowded city, significantly reducing its population.
B
A wildfire reduces the population of a forested area.
C
A hurricane destroys a coastal town, decreasing its population.
D
An unusually cold winter decreases the population of a rural region.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options