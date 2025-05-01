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Factors Limiting Population Growth
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Factors Limiting Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Factors Limiting Population Growth / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which statement accurately compares density dependent and density independent factors?
A
Density dependent factors are often biotic, while density independent factors are primarily abiotic.
B
Density dependent factors are always abiotic, while density independent factors are biotic.
C
Both density dependent and independent factors are strictly abiotic.
D
Both density dependent and independent factors are strictly biotic.
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