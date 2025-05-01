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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does genetic drift differ from natural selection in influencing allele frequencies?
A
Genetic drift only affects small populations, while natural selection affects all sizes equally.
B
Genetic drift causes random changes, while natural selection causes changes based on fitness.
C
Genetic drift increases allele diversity, while natural selection reduces it.
D
Genetic drift and natural selection have identical effects on allele frequencies.
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