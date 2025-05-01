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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 2
Problem 2
If p represents the frequency of the dominant allele and q represents the frequency of the recessive allele in a population, what relationship must always hold true?
A
p + q = 1
B
p = q
C
p - q = 1
D
p * q = 1
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