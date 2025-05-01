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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes an allele?
A
The complete set of genes in an organism.
B
A variant form of a gene.
C
The location of a gene on a chromosome.
D
The physical expression of a genetic trait.
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