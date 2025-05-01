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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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Genetics and Allele Frequencies
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 4
Problem 4
In a population of 200, there are 80 individuals with genotype AA, 60 with genotype Aa, and 60 with genotype aa. What is the frequency of allele A?
A
0.35
B
0.55
C
0.65
D
0.45
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