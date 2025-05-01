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Geographic Impact on Communities
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Geographic Impact on Communities
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51. Community Ecology / Geographic Impact on Communities / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the key concept of the island equilibrium model regarding species diversity?
A
Species diversity is solely determined by island size.
B
Species diversity is not influenced by immigration rates.
C
Species diversity reaches equilibrium when immigration and extinction rates are equal.
D
Species diversity is highest when extinction rates are zero.
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