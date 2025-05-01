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Geographic Impact on Communities
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Geographic Impact on Communities
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51. Community Ecology / Geographic Impact on Communities / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between area size and species diversity?
A
Larger areas generally support higher species diversity due to increased habitat variety.
B
There is an inverse relationship between area size and species diversity.
C
Smaller areas generally support higher species diversity due to increased competition.
D
Area size has no impact on species diversity.
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