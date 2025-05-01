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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Aquatic Biomes / Problem 3
Problem 3
What impact does seasonal turnover have on the distribution of nutrients and oxygen in lakes?
A
It increases nutrient concentration only in the surface water.
B
It allows even distribution of nutrients and oxygen throughout the water column.
C
It decreases oxygen levels in the photic zone.
D
It causes stratification of nutrients at the bottom of the lake.
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