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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Aquatic Biomes / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why is the photic zone crucial for the survival of photosynthetic organisms in aquatic biomes?
A
It has high pressure, which supports photosynthesis.
B
It provides a habitat with low oxygen content.
C
It is the deepest part of the ocean.
D
It allows sunlight penetration necessary for photosynthesis.
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