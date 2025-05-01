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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Aquatic Biomes / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a primary characteristic that distinguishes aquatic biomes from terrestrial biomes?
A
Aquatic biomes are characterized by vertical zonation.
B
Aquatic biomes are primarily defined by temperature variations.
C
Aquatic biomes are influenced by wind patterns.
D
Aquatic biomes have distinct salt concentration levels.
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