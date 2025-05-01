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Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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Problem 5
Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Aquatic Biomes / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which oceanic zone is characterized by open water beyond the continental shelf?
A
Littoral zone
B
Oceanic zone
C
Neuritic zone
D
Intertidal zone
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