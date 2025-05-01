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Introduction to Phylogeny
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Introduction to Phylogeny
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25. Phylogeny / Introduction to Phylogeny / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is systematics in biology primarily concerned with?
A
The naming of organisms using binomial nomenclature.
B
The study of the evolutionary history and relationships among organisms.
C
The study of ecosystems and their interactions.
D
The classification of species based on physical characteristics alone.
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