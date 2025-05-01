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Introduction to Phylogeny
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Introduction to Phylogeny
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25. Phylogeny / Introduction to Phylogeny / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following correctly lists the levels of the Linnaean hierarchy from broadest to most specific?
A
Species, Genus, Family, Order, Class, Phylum, Kingdom, Domain
B
Domain, Phylum, Kingdom, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species
C
Kingdom, Domain, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species
D
Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species
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