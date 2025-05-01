Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Introduction to Phylogeny
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Introduction to Phylogeny
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 4
25. Phylogeny / Introduction to Phylogeny / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the first step in constructing a phylogenetic tree using genetic data?
A
Identify common genetic sequences among the species in question.
B
Classify species based on their physical characteristics.
C
List all known common names for the species.
D
Determine the ecological roles of the species.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options