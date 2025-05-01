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Introduction to Phylogeny
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Introduction to Phylogeny
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25. Phylogeny / Introduction to Phylogeny / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the format for writing scientific names using binomial nomenclature?
A
Common name followed by scientific name, both in lowercase.
B
Genus name followed by species name, both in uppercase.
C
Species name followed by genus name, both in uppercase.
D
Genus name followed by species name, both italicized or underlined.
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