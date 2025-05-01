General Biology
Which of the following structures is present in eukaryotic cells but absent in prokaryotic cells?
If a bacterium divides every 20 minutes through binary fission, how many cells will be present after 2 hours starting with a single cell?
Which feature differentiates archaea from bacteria in the prokaryotic domains?
Given the absence of membrane-bound organelles in prokaryotes, how do these cells perform functions such as respiration?
Which of the following is an adaptation of extremophiles that live in high-temperature environments?