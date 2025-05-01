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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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26. Prokaryotes / Introduction to Prokaryotes / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given the absence of membrane-bound organelles in prokaryotes, how do these cells perform functions such as respiration?
A
Prokaryotic cells utilize their cell membrane for respiratory functions
B
Prokaryotic cells rely on mitochondria for respiration
C
Prokaryotic cells use ribosomes for respiration
D
Prokaryotic cells do not perform respiration
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