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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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26. Prokaryotes / Introduction to Prokaryotes / Problem 2
Problem 2
If a bacterium divides every 20 minutes through binary fission, how many cells will be present after 2 hours starting with a single cell?
A
32 cells
B
16 cells
C
128 cells
D
64 cells
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