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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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26. Prokaryotes / Introduction to Prokaryotes / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is an adaptation of extremophiles that live in high-temperature environments?
A
Photosynthetic pigments
B
High salt concentration in cytoplasm
C
Thick cell wall to prevent desiccation
D
Heat-stable enzymes
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