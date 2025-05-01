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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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Introduction to Prokaryotes
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26. Prokaryotes / Introduction to Prokaryotes / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following structures is present in eukaryotic cells but absent in prokaryotic cells?
A
Ribosomes
B
DNA
C
Cell membrane
D
Nucleus
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