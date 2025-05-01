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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Marine Aquatic Biomes / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the ecological implication of sunlight gradient in the marine pelagic zone?
A
It causes uniform distribution of species at all depths.
B
It has no significant effect on marine ecosystems.
C
It results in increased oxygen levels at the deepest parts.
D
It leads to stratification of marine life based on depth-specific light availability.
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