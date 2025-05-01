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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Marine Aquatic Biomes / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why are coral reefs considered biodiversity hotspots?
A
They are located exclusively in the deepest ocean trenches.
B
They are the only structures made by living organisms.
C
They consist solely of coral polyps with no other life forms.
D
They provide habitat for a vast number of species, including fish, invertebrates, and algae.
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