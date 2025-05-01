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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Marine Aquatic Biomes / Problem 5
Problem 5
What makes hydrothermal vent communities unique?
A
They are found exclusively in shallow coral reefs.
B
They are independent of sunlight and rely on chemosynthesis.
C
They only support species found in the intertidal zone.
D
They are the primary source of oceanic algae.
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