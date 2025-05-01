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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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Marine Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Marine Aquatic Biomes / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the intertidal zone?
A
The deepest part of the ocean where sunlight does not penetrate.
B
The surface of the ocean where waves and currents are strongest.
C
The area where the ocean meets the land between high and low tides.
D
The area of the ocean that is constantly submerged and never exposed to air.
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