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Misconceptions About Evolution
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Misconceptions About Evolution
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21. Evolution / Misconceptions About Evolution / Problem 1
Problem 1
In scientific terms, what distinguishes a theory such as the theory of evolution?
A
A theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world, based on a body of evidence.
B
A theory is a mathematical formula used to describe natural phenomena.
C
A theory is any idea that has been widely accepted by scientists.
D
A theory is a guess or hypothesis that scientists have yet to prove.
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