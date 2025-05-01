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Misconceptions About Evolution
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Misconceptions About Evolution
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21. Evolution / Misconceptions About Evolution / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following best illustrates a trade-off in natural selection?
A
Birds with larger beaks can crack hard seeds but struggle to eat small seeds efficiently.
B
A plant evolves thorns to protect against herbivores with no other effects.
C
Mammals develop thicker fur for warmth but still maintain the same agility.
D
Fish that swim faster are more likely to escape predators without any downside.
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