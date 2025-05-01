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Misconceptions About Evolution
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Misconceptions About Evolution
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21. Evolution / Misconceptions About Evolution / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which scenario best illustrates why adaptations are beneficial at the individual level?
A
A faster cheetah can catch prey more efficiently than slower individuals, ensuring its survival and reproduction.
B
Cheetahs choose to become faster to help their species survive.
C
A species of cheetah evolves faster running speeds when the environment changes.
D
All cheetahs develop faster speeds simultaneously due to a change in the species' genetic code.
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