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Misconceptions About Evolution
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Misconceptions About Evolution
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21. Evolution / Misconceptions About Evolution / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which statement best explains how populations, rather than individuals, evolve over time through natural selection?
A
Natural selection acts on individual differences, leading to changes in allele frequencies in a population over generations.
B
Only populations that are geographically isolated can evolve.
C
Populations evolve when individuals in a population decide to adapt to better suit their environment.
D
Individual organisms evolve during their lifetime, and these changes are passed to the next generation.
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