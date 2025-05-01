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Other Species Concepts
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Other Species Concepts
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23. Speciation / Other Species Concepts / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the ecological species concept define species?
A
By their interactions with the environment and ecological niches.
B
Using evolutionary trees.
C
Based on physical characteristics.
D
Through reproductive isolation.
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