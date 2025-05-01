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Other Species Concepts
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Other Species Concepts
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23. Speciation / Other Species Concepts / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following best describes the role of reproductive isolation in the biological species concept?
A
It prevents gene flow between different species.
B
It promotes adaptation to ecological niches.
C
It can be applied to fossils.
D
It is based on physical traits.
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