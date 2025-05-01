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Other Species Concepts
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Other Species Concepts
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23. Speciation / Other Species Concepts / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which advantage does the morphological species concept have over the biological species concept?
A
It relies on ecological interactions.
B
It focuses on reproductive isolation.
C
It uses DNA sequence data.
D
It is useful for identifying species in fossil records and asexual organisms.
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