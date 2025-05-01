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Other Species Concepts
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Other Species Concepts
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23. Speciation / Other Species Concepts / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following limitations applies to the biological species concept?
A
It emphasizes ecological niches.
B
It is applicable to all fossil records.
C
It cannot be used to classify asexual organisms.
D
It relies on DNA sequence data.
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