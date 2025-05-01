Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Prokaryotes in the Environment
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Prokaryotes in the Environment
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotes in the Environment / Problem 4
Problem 4
Evaluate the potential of microbiome-based therapies in treating chronic diseases. Which approach appears most promising?
A
Tailoring microbiome composition with personalized probiotics to enhance treatment efficacy
B
Using antibiotics to eliminate harmful microbiota
C
Focusing solely on genetic factors for disease treatment
D
Ignoring microbiome impact in chronic disease treatment
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options