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Prokaryotes in the Environment
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Problem 5
Prokaryotes in the Environment
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotes in the Environment / Problem 5
Problem 5
How can an overstimulated immune response lead to host tissue damage?
A
By increasing pathogen replication
B
By reducing oxygen supply to tissues
C
By inducing inflammation that harms surrounding tissues
D
By decreasing antibody production
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