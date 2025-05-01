Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Prokaryotes in the Environment
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Prokaryotes in the Environment
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotes in the Environment / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following processes in prokaryotes is crucial for converting atmospheric nitrogen into a form usable by plants?
A
Decomposition
B
Photosynthesis
C
Respiration
D
Nitrogen fixation
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options