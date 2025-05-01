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Prokaryotes in the Environment
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Prokaryotes in the Environment
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotes in the Environment / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which characteristic differentiates exotoxins from endotoxins?
A
Exotoxins are heat-stable, while endotoxins are heat-labile
B
Exotoxins are secreted by living bacteria, while endotoxins are released upon bacterial death
C
Exotoxins are lipopolysaccharides, while endotoxins are proteins
D
Exotoxins are only produced by Gram-positive bacteria
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