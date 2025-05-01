General Biology
If a population has genotype frequencies of AA = 0.36, Aa = 0.48, and aa = 0.16, what are the allele frequencies of A and a?
A population has allele frequencies of p = 0.7 and q = 0.3. Observed genotype frequencies are AA = 0.5, Aa = 0.4, and aa = 0.1. Is the population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
How does inbreeding affect genotype frequencies in a population?
After a natural disaster, only a small group of individuals survive and form a new population. Which genetic drift phenomenon does this illustrate?