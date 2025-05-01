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Putting it All Together
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Putting it All Together
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22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 2
Problem 2
A population has allele frequencies of p = 0.7 and q = 0.3. Observed genotype frequencies are AA = 0.5, Aa = 0.4, and aa = 0.1. Is the population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
A
Yes, because the population size is large.
B
Yes, because the allele frequencies are stable.
C
No, because the observed genotype frequencies do not match the expected frequencies.
D
No, because there are no homozygous recessive individuals.
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