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Putting it All Together
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Putting it All Together
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22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does inbreeding affect genotype frequencies in a population?
A
Increases the frequency of homozygotes
B
Increases genetic variation
C
Has no effect on genotype frequencies
D
Decreases the frequency of homozygotes
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