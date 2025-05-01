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Putting it All Together
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Putting it All Together
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22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 4
Problem 4
After a natural disaster, only a small group of individuals survive and form a new population. Which genetic drift phenomenon does this illustrate?
A
Founder effect
B
Population bottleneck
C
Natural selection
D
Gene flow
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