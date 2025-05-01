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Putting it All Together
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Putting it All Together
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22. Evolution of Populations / Putting it All Together / Problem 1
Problem 1
If a population has genotype frequencies of AA = 0.36, Aa = 0.48, and aa = 0.16, what are the allele frequencies of A and a?
A
A = 0.6, a = 0.4
B
A = 0.4, a = 0.6
C
A = 0.5, a = 0.5
D
A = 0.7, a = 0.3
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