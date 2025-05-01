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r/K Selection
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r/K Selection
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines r-selected species in the context of life history strategies?
A
Species that have long lifespans and large body sizes.
B
Species that produce many offspring with low parental investment.
C
Species that are adapted to stable environments with high competition.
D
Species that produce few offspring with high parental investment.
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