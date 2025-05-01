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Species
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Species
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23. Speciation / Introduction to Speciation / Problem 5
Problem 5
From a single species, finches in Galapagos Island have evolved and diverged into a large variety due to the presence of new habitats. This is considered as:
A
sympatric speciation
B
adaptive radiation
C
peripatric speciation
D
hybrid
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