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Species
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23. Speciation / Introduction to Speciation / Problem 3
Problem 3
In allopatric speciation, the evolution of new species is brought about by geographic barriers. Meanwhile, in sympatric speciation, ____ is the most common factor that leads to species divergence.
A
niche difference
B
resource variation
C
polyploidy
D
unequal number of males and females
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