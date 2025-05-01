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Species
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23. Speciation / Introduction to Speciation / Problem 2
Problem 2
The separation of a group of organisms by a geographical barrier resulting in the differentiation of the original group into new varieties or species is referred to as:
A
Catastrophism
B
Genetic drift
C
Random selection
D
Vicariance
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