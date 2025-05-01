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Species
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23. Speciation / Introduction to Speciation / Problem 1
Problem 1
Groups of similar individuals that can interbreed freely and produce fertile offspring are referred to as:
A
A biological species
B
A biological community
C
A biome
D
Ecosystem
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