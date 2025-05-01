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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator / Problem 3
Problem 3
How do desert animals typically conserve water?
A
By being nocturnal to avoid daytime heat
B
By drinking large amounts of water
C
By developing long legs for faster movement
D
By developing thick fur
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